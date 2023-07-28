Anambra: Staff of NAU protest 4 years of unpaid salaries

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Some staff of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU),Awka, Anambra, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest over non-payment of their four years salaries.

The protesters lamented that since they got their employment letters in 2019, they had yet to be captured in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the group displayed placards with different inscriptions.

Some of the inscriptions included : ‘Federal Government, do come to our rescue’, ‘It’s been 4 years of employment with NAU without pay’ and ‘Senate and House of Reps, our case needs urgent attention’.

Others read: ‘We are dying of hunger and depression’, ‘We are now Debtors’, ‘Presidency and Head of Service, save our souls’, among others.

Addressing newsmen, the group’s spokesperson, Mr Echezonam Ibezi, said he could not…