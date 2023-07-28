AU sues for peace between Russia and Ukraine

By Ikenna Uwadileke

The African Union (AU) has called for a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.

The Chairperson of the AU and President of the Union of the Comoros Azali Assoumani made the call at the ongoing 2nd Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.

According to him, we must fight for achieving lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. This is the message of the African Union, and I fully endorse it personally.

“We travelled to Kiev to meet with President Zelensky and brought him the same message.

We have the same message for President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

“There is certainty among us that our call for peace will be heard because this is what humankind needs today.

“On behalf of the African Union, I once again call for peaceful coexistence between Russia and Ukraine, two brotherly nations and neighbours,” he said.

While restating AU’s position to promote peace and security in African, Assoumani…