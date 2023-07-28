FG inaugurates Committee on review of national youth policy

By Emmanuel Afonne

The Federal Government has inaugurated a 27-member Committee to immediately commence work on the 2019-2023 National Youth Policy.

A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by Mohammed Manga, Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Sports and Youth Development stated that inauguration was in accordance with the timeline for the review.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar while inaugurating the Committee said that the aim was to ensure that the Ministry had a befitting Policy Document that would serve as a guide for the development of the nation’s teeming youth.

“The National Youth Policy, like other government policies, is the handbook of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development’s guide on youth development as it represents the declaration of the Nigerian Government to the practical support it intends to give to its youth.”

He…