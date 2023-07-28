FG unveils new public service rules

By Okon Okon

The Federal Government has unveiled a new Public Service Rules for immediate implementation in the service.

The unveiling was done by Mr Olawale Edun, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on monetary policies, at a public service lecture, as part of the activities to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme for the service week is: ‘Digitalisation of work processes in the public service: A gateway to efficient resources utilisation and national development’.

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, said Nigeria was fully keying into digitalised public service to meet the required global standards of service operations, hence the need for digital policy in the service.

“Following the very extensive work carried out to put in place the required mechanisms for the smooth transition from physical handling of tasks, I am pleased to state that the office…