Insecurity: Army chief harps on intelligence driven operations

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has stressed the importance of effective intelligence gathering and sharing between security agencies and the general populace in driving successful military operations.

Lagbaje said this at the graduation of the participants of the Strategic Management and Policy Studies Course 5/2022 of the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the civil populace had always made contribution to any war and crisis management effort.

The COAS added that the cooperation from the larger Nigerian society, especially those that lived in the frontline communities, where banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other violent crimes had taken place was required.

According to him, receiving this information from them will give the military the leverage to act and combat the violence.

“Intelligence is the driver of every military operation but the military has its own sources, and these sources…