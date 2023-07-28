NAN Multipurpose Cooperative Society declares ₦16m profit, elects new officers

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Staff Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, has declared a profit of ₦16.09 million for the year July 25, 2023.

The outgone President of the society, Mr Moses Uzoagba, said this at the 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM)/Elections of the society on Thursday in Abuja.

Uzoagba said the cooperative was steadfast in the year under review, in spite of the economic trends, adding that it was able to invest wisely.

“I wish, therefore, to report that the cooperative made a surplus of ₦16.09 million after expenses.

“This came about through the commitment of the management committee and members in general,’’ he said.

He said that the management committee of the cooperative society proposed that 10 per cent of the profit, amounting to ₦1.6 million should be set aside as education fund.

According to him, one per cent of the sum…