NATE unveils locally made industrial tiger-nut processing machine

By Funmilola Gboteku

The National Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) has fabricated an industrial Tiger-Nut processing machine to boost the nation’s agricultural sector.

Mr Kayode Ibidapo, Chairman of NATE, Lagos Branch, made this known during the association’s 2023 award ceremony, induction of new members and the unveiling of the industrial tiger-nut processing machine at FIIRO, Oshodi, Lagos.

The theme of the event was, “Technological Advancement and the Nation’s Economic Growth.

Ibidapo said that the machine was fabricated with raw materials gathered from Nigeria, and could be used for extracting high-quality milk from both tiger-nuts and coconut.

According to the chairman, NATE, as an association, keeps inventing new machines to ensure technological improvement in Nigeria.

“Instead of us to be importing machines, why can’t we produce these machines in Nigeria? We have all the raw materials we need to make these inventions.

“What we need to know is…