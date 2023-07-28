Nigeria set to re-position its destiny for greatness – Shettima

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria is at a new dawn to chart and re-position its destiny for greatness, considering the measures adopted by the President Bola Tinubu administration to diversify the nation’s economy.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information,

Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said Shettima stated this while addressing political and business leaders at the second plenary session of the Russia-Africa Summit holding in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

He explained that government was taking decisive steps to fight crime, punish offenders, directly tackle insurgency, and do everything necessary to secure lives and investments in the country.

Shettima also said that the Tinubu administration had resolved and was firmly determined to consolidate on industrialising Nigeria and diversifying its economy into sectors that the country has a comparative…