Partnership, knowledge sharing key to addressing sub-Saharan Africa’s insecurity – ASIS

By Philip Yatai

The world’s largest association for security professionals, ASIS International, on Thursday said that sub-Saharan Africa required strong partnership, security network and knowledge sharing to address its security challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Peter Fasae, stated this in Abuja, at a two-day Sub-Saharan Africa Security Conference organised by the group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference with the theme, “Managing Security Risks in VUCAD Africa”, had participants from different parts of the world.

According to Fasae, strategic planning, strong security network, sharing knowledge and lessons learned are key protocols in ensuring the protection that everybody needs.

“I think no matter where you live in the world, whether you are here in sub-Saharan Africa, or you are in another part of the world, there…