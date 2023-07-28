President Tinubu assures youths of better future

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian youths to be patient and understanding with the hardship occasioned by economic initiatives of his administration.

The president said that the hardships of the moment would eventually give way to a more prosperous, equitable and inclusive economy.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at an audience with the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leaders from the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The president told the youths that his administration would include them in governance and decision making processes, assuring that no decision will be too difficult for my administration to take for the prosperity and unity of the nation.

“I make my pledge to the country that no decision will be difficult for this administration to take for the prosperity and unity of this country. Economic reforms could be slow. Be patient a little more.

“I can assure you that I understand the pains you…