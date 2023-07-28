Summit: Expert lauds Russian govt, urges African countries to maximise opportunities

By Emmanuella Anokam

An energy expert, Dr Riverson Oppong, has tasked African head of states to maximise the economic opportunities given by Russian government to spur economic development and security on the continent.

Oppong said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum 2023 in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Oppong, who is the Commercial Operations Manager, Ghana National Gas Company, said not all African countries were inclined to or had obligation to the western world, and urged them to maximise the opportunities presented at the summit.

“Currently many Africans look at opportunities in terms of development of oil and gas sector and Russia is looking at hydro…