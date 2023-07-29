25,000 surgeons working to improve care for patients worldwide – Expert

By Abiodun Azi

A Professor of Colorectal Surgery, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom, Dion Morton, says 25,000 surgeons across the world are working together to improve care for patients worldwide.

Morton stated this on the sidelines of his lecture at the 18th Annual Scientific Conference and Gathering of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Medicine, University of Lagos (UNILAG).

It had the theme: “Impact of Collaborative Research: The Reach, The Research and the Riches,” in Lagos on Friday.

He said that the event was centered on collaboration and that he was proud to be part of a huge collaboration of surgeons across the world.

“It is the biggest research collaboration in the world today. It comprises perhaps 25,000 surgeons and they are working together to improve care for their patients.

“Their work is important and pertinent because it represents patients in South…