Adefela’s Memoirs: Journalist’s journey of transcending barriers of Lockdown

By Dianabasi Effiong, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

The presentation of the book, `Notes Along The Way’, written by Prof. Victor Adefela, was a net worth event from the perspective of some retired and serving staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The conviviality that prevailed on June 30 among management, former and present staff at the NAN Media Centre, Iganmu, Lagos State, was awesome.

Mr Buki Ponle, the Managing Director, NAN, in his preamble said the book presentation was like “giving honour to whom honour is due’’.

Ponle, who led the staff to sing: `Count your blessings’, described Adefela as father-mentor, before ushering him and his wife, Oluyemisi, to the high table.

After the rendition of the Nigeria’s national anthem, Ponle said the author opted for a simple presentation and donation of 50 copies of the book to fellow retirees.

“He called to express his desire to present `Notes Along The Way’ to retirees and former pioneer staff of NAN.

“I…