Boosting primary healthcare delivery through GIZ’s intervention

By Ruth Oketunde and Angela Atabo, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

Primary healthcare (PHC), the lowest level of healthcare system, is incontrovertible the closest to people. It is meant be easily accessible and provide basic healthcare services at the grassroots at the lowest cost possible.

When they function at their optimum, PHCs have the capacity to reduce maternal and infant mortality, manage illness such as malaria, and undertake routine immunization campaign and other campaigns against child killer diseases; among other important functions.

However, some stakeholders say PHCs in Nigeria have not fully delivered on expectations. They are not far from the truth given the myriad of challenges this very important of healthcare system faces.

Usually located in the rural areas, PHCs are not the preferred destination of many health workers as most of them opt for urban areas with good amenities, infrastructure…