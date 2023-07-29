Customs to collaborate with NEPZA, others to boost nations economy

By Lucy Ogalue

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), says it will collaborate with Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) to accelerate up Nigeria’s economic growth.

The Acting Controller-General of NCS, Mr Wale Adeniyi made the pledge when NEPZA’s Managing Director, Prof. Adesoji Adesugba and his counterpart from OGFZA, Senator Tijani Kaura visited him on Friday.

Adeniyi, while commending efforts of personnel, promised the Service readiness to partner with both agencies for the good of the country.

According to him, NCS is ever committed to collaborate with necessary Government’s Agencies in the task of ensuring national economic development.

“That is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu led administration.

“So, I will like to express my commitment that we will forge this collaboration, we will work closer and we will get…