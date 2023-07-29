Don wants governors to domesticate climate change policies in states

By Fabian Ekeruche

Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, Director, Center for Climate Change and Development, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi, has called for the domestication of climate change policies in states across the nation.

Okereke, a climate change and development expert, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the domestication of Nigeria’s climate change policy by the governors, and by extension the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), would help to mitigate the impact of flooding across the country.

According to him, most of the climate action in Nigeria, whether it is target setting, policy pronouncements or implementation, have been focused mostly at the national level.

Okereke said that these policies should be cascaded down to the subnational level to impact lives and property at the grassroots.

“The truth is that without the…