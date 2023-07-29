FG committed to fostering conducive investments’ environment – Jedy-Agba

By Ebere Agozie

Mrs Beatrice Jedy-Agba, the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, says the Federal Government is committed to fostering an environment that empowers entrepreneurs, nurtures innovation and attracts investments.

Jedy-Agba said this at a workshop on the Guidelines on the Incorporation of Companies Limited by Guarantee on Thursday in Abuja.

She noted that the workshop was to sensitise stakeholders on the guidelines for the issuance of the Authority of the Attorney-General of the Federation for the registration of Companies Limited by Guarantee.

“The Federal Government has repealed and re-enacted the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020, (CAMA) to open up the investment space in Nigeria by relaxing certain rules that have been considered rigid and unfriendly to the economic environment.

“Section 26(4) of CAMA 2020, provides that…