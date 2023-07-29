Group condemns call for DSS boss resignation

By Monday Ijeh

A Civil Society Organisation, Save Nigerian Movement (SNM), has condemned call by some individuals and groups for the resignation of Mr Yusuf Bichi, the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS).

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Rev. Solomon Semaka, on Saturday in Abuja said the call was the handiwork of high profile criminal suspects currently undergoing trial.

Semaka described the call as a desperate bid by criminal elements to hoodwink Nigerians and curry public sympathy against the service and the Federal Government.

“The call is a reckless ploy and afterthought, deployed by powerful criminal suspects undergoing trial in line with the rule of law.

“These individuals have resorted to smear campaign against the Federal Government apparently to evade justice and stamp their feet and take control of the system,” he said.

According to him, these high profile and very powerful…