Group lauds Tinubu on female nomination

Ministerial slots: Group lauds Tinubu, says female nominations worthwhile

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Young Moms Support Initiative, Dr Vivian Obiageli Sonny-Nsirim, has congratulated the seven women who made President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list.

Sonny-Nsirim, the Ugochinyere 1 of Igboland and Madubia of Uke kingdom, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, described the nominations as worthwhile.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Young Moms Support initiative is a Non- Governmental Organisation seeking to support and empower women and children for a better society.

NAN also reports that the organisation birthed the largest online community of young women called the Young Moms Forum with more than two million active members globally.

Sonny-Nsirim, who felicitated the seven women, said that the victory was for all women, including those who had aspired for the same positions.

She however, said that it would encourage other women to…