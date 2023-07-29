Holiday: NAPTAN urges parents to engage wards in skills

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The National Parents-Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) has urged parents and guardians to engage their children and wards with skill during the holidays.

The National Deputy Chairman of NAPTAN, Mr Adeolu Ogunbanjo, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Ogunbanjo said that students currently on a long holiday should be occupied meaningfully to shun vices.

He said long holidays should be the best time to engage students in other aspects to boost their general knowledge.

“Parents and guardians must not loose their guards, particularly in this long holiday. As they go to offices or places where they run their business, it will, therefore, be a worthy idea to meaningfully engage them.

“It’s about one week that many schools vacated and I believe that students have rested. However, there is the need to expose them to skills that…