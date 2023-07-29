KOICA trains 29 Nigerian teachers on smart education in South Korea

By Sarafina Christopher

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) said it would train twenty-nine teachers in South Korea on Smart education project.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Teachers were drown from six states, namely Cross River, Bauchi, Anambra, Nasarawa, Kano and Ekiti reflecting the six-geo-political zones in the country.

NAN reports that the training which will last from July 29 to Aug. 19, 2023 is part of the activities of the Smart School Education project that was signed in 2021 between the two agencies.

Mr Son Sungil, Country Director of KOICA, said this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday that teachers play vital roles in the life of students and the success of the smart school project.

“This teacher training marks the 3rd in a series of training provided by KOICA for the Smart School Project.

“In December…