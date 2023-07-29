Music, therapeutic tool for stress management – Music enthusiasts

By Priscilla Osaje

Some music enthusiasts in Abuja on Friday urged Nigerians to imbibe the habit of listening to music, saying that music is a therapeutic tool for relaxation and stress management.

The music enthusiasts told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that music impacted brain function and human behaviour, adding that it also reduced stress, pain and symptoms of depression.

Mr Godwin Ekewmen, a counselor, who said that the role of music in the life of human could not be over-emphasised, added that it made an individual to feel happy and also improved health and well-being.

Ekewmen said that music helped in improving human emotional well-being, as well as restoring people from depression and anxiety.

According to him, it helps us to celebrate joyful events and console us when we are sad.

“Music can improve mood, decrease pain and anxiety, as well as facilitate opportunities for emotional expression.

“Music therapy is used by our hospital and palliative care-board;…