NASS commences recommitted of EFCC, Peace Corps, other bills

By Femi Ogunshola

The National Assembly (NASS), has begun recommitted of Bills passed by the 9th Assembly which were not assented to by former President Muhammadu Buhari before the expiration of the 9th assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that records from the office of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mr Sani Tambawal, made available in Abuja on Friday showed that four bills fell into the category.

NAN reports that the bills include the Nigerian Peace Corps Establishment Bill, earlier transmitted to Buhari in April 2023, but was not assented to before he left office on May 29, and the Armed Forces Act, amendment Bill 2023.

Others are: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Bill 2023; and ECOWAS Convention on Small Arms and Light Weapons, their Ammunition and other Related Materials Bill 2023.

Also recommitted are: The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Bill 2023, Defense…