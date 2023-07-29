Nature Conservation: Activist advocates intensified tree planting

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), has advocated intensified planting of trees to not only reduce soil erosion but conserve ecosystem.

Ikokwu made the call in on Thursday in Abuja an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in commemoration of World Nature Conservation Day (WNCD).

The theme of World Nature Conservation Day 2023 is “Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet”.

Ikokwu reiterated the need for conservation of nature for healthier and happier living.

“Plant trees to reduce soil erosion, reuse and recycle. Stop indiscriminate cutting of trees just because their uses have not been identified, nature is economical and makes no mistakes.

“Volunteer for community clean-ups and use non-toxic cleaning supplies,” she said.

The culture advocate, who described nature as impeccable shield for humanity, urged all to…