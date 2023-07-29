UNICEF commends Kwara govt. on healthcare delivery

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The United Nations International Children Education Foundation (UNICEF) on Friday in Ilorin commended the Kwara Government on primary healthcare service delivery.

The Chief Field Officer of UNICEF in Kaduna, Dr Ahmed Baba, gave the commendation during the UNICEF Mid-Year Review Meeting with Kwara.

Baba ranked Kwara as the topmost performer in primary healthcare service (PHC) delivery, being one of the areas of the international organisation’s interventions in the state.

He said the State Government had proven to be committed to changing the situation of vulnerable individuals and the downtrodden in the state.

”This is by playing its role in the bilateral relationship between it and UNICEF.”

Baba urged the State Government to keep to its commitment to ensure better living conditions for the people.

“UNICEF will continue to support the state in its drive to eradicate…