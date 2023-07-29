Yiaga Africa seeks alternative means of voter identification during elections

By Angela Atabo and Esther Mamudu

Yiaga Africa, a non-governmental organisation promoting participatory democracy, human rights and civic participation has called for the abolition of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) as the sole means of voter identification during elections.

Dr Hussaini Abdu, Board Chairman, Yiaga Africa, made the call in Abuja on Friday, during the official presentation of the organisation’s Report on Nigeria’s 2023 General Election.

Adbu said that the measure would address myriad of challenges associated with collection of PVCs and voter accreditation, which disenfranchises a lot of voters during elections.

He stressed the need for the review of the requirement for voter identification, following the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System that stores biometric information of voters.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should, therefore,…