Group tasks Tinubu on rebuilding Nigeria’s institutions

By Deji Abdulwahab

A political pressure group, One Nation Asiwaju/Shettima Support Group, has urged President Bola Tinubu to rebuild the nation’s economic and socio-political institutions.

The group also advised Tinubu to provide good governance and economically empower the middle class.

The Director-General of the group, Alhaji Muhammadu Dagaci, gave the advice on Saturday at a Victory Celebration and Contributory Agenda Setting for the Tinubu administration in Abuja.

Dagaci said that the challenges facing the country required immediate rebuilding of Nigeria’s economic and socio-political institutions through good governance.

According to him, it also requires encouragement and economic empowerment of the middle class, respect for the constitution and rule of law, asceell as proper education of the citizenry in the spirit of the constitution.

“Mr President, you are the destined new captain and the man of the…