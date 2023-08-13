Expert Attributes Nigeria’s Infrastructural Deficit To Dearth Of Trained Developers

By Dorcas Jonah

Dr Elijah Ogbuokiri, President, Chartered Institute of Development Studies and Administration of Nigeria (CIDSAN), on Saturday attributed the infrastructural deficit in Nigeria and Africa to scarcity of trained developers.

Ogbuokiri said this at a news conference after a stakeholders meeting in Abuja to announce the formation of an institute that would focus on administration and development.

According to him, the purpose of the meeting is to inform Nigerians and the world that a new institute has been chartered in Nigeria with focus on managing the totality of the nation’s administration and development.

He said the meeting discussed strategical measures to make the programmes of the institute viable enough to meet its aims and objectives.

“The stakeholders met to discuss how to handle the programmes of the institute such as examination, induction of new members and inauguration of the council.

“The Chartered Institute of Development Studies and…