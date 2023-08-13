FG Expresses Commitment To Transform, Promote Agency To Global Best Practice

By Vivian Emoni

The Federal Government on Saturday expressed commitment to transform and promote geological survey activities to global best practices.

The Director-General (D-G) of Nigeria Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Garba said that the agency had trained a lot of its staff members on geological survey activities, adding that the effort was to ensure that the NGSA developed necessary global standard practices required.

“When I came on board as the agency’s D-G, having been in the system and having understood most of the problems or challenges in the system, I came up with three plans, first is generation of data for development, the second is to put in place infrastructural development in the sector that is within the system,” he said.

Garba said that the third plan was to build a strong capacity development across the sector.

According to him, “we have visited geological…