Fuel Subsidy: Rotary Club Tasks Government On Palliatives

By Florence Onuegbu

The Rotary Club of Omole Golden has called on government at all levels to act fast in providing the expected palliatives to the citizens.

Speaking in separate speeches, during the investiture of Rotarian Veronica Isijola, as the 20th President of Rotary Club of Omole Golden in Lagos, the Rotarians called on President Bola Tinubu to act fast in providing the expected palliatives.

They noted that the effect of the fuel subsidy removal was biting harder.

They also said the suffering and hardship being faced by the people daily, in the last one month were excruciating, adding that there was the need for the government to do something urgently to address the situation before it was late.

Delivering his speech, the Guest Speaker, Mr Adekunle Alonge, the First Vice President, Nigeria Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, said government at all level should ensure that the resources at their disposal were utilised for the benefit of the masses.

Alonge, who was…