NGO Urges Govt. To Provide Enabling Environment For Green Economy

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Nigerian Youths in Politics, an NGO, has urged governments at all levels to provide enabling environment for Nigeria to fully transit from traditional industry to green economy.

The National President of the organisation, Mr Blessing Oyefeso, made the call at the Nigeria Youths Stakeholders Conversation with the theme “Green economy roadmap: Policymaking as catalyst for youth employment” in Abuja.

The conversation was organised by the organisation in commemoration of the 2023 United Nation International Youth Day celebration with the theme “green skills for youth”.

Oyefeso said that transiting to green economy would help the country to address the challenges of unemployment and dwelling revenue generation.

Oyefeso, who is also the Convener of the conversation, said that Nigeria economy lost over 12.5 million job opportunities and $250 billion worth investment opportunities for not yet transiting from traditional industry to green economy.

“In…