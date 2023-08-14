CCSF Taekwondo: Octagon TKD Finish Tops With 26 Medals

By Victor Okoye

Octagon TKD have emerged winners of the 6th edition of the Chika Chukwumerije Sports Foundation (CCSF) Invitational Taekwondo Open in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which held at Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Package B, on Sunday saw Octagon TKD top with 26 medals including eight gold, seven silver and 11 bronze medals.

FCT-based Eagle TKD came second with five gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals.

While FCT came away with two gold medals to settle for the third position and Alamo TKD and Martial Arts finished fourth with one silver medal.

Niger’s Prestis TKD was the only invited club that did not register on the medal table.

NAN also reports that FCT’s Uneh Unique clinched the female athlete of the tournament award, while the male athlete of the tournament award went to Octagon TKD’s Jideofor Chukwumerije.

Chukwumerije’s explosive final with Achu Franco of Alamo TKD and Martial Arts was adjudged the fight of…