Child Marriage: NGO Advocates Laws To Protect, Promote Adolescent Girls’ Rights

By Justina Auta

An NGO, Focusing on Women and Girls Initiative for Positive Change (FOWGI for positive change),

has called for the implementation of laws that will protect and promote adolescent girls’ rights to end child marriage.

Mrs Rifaku Ademola-Bello, the Founder and Executive Director, FOWGI, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Ademola-Bello described child marriage as any formal or informal union between a child (boy or girl) under the age of 18 and an adult/another child where

they live a partner as though they’re a couple.

She attributed the cause of child marriage to cultural, economic and social forces prevalent among Nigerian’s poorest, rural households and uneducated population.

The Executive Director stressed that implementing laws and policies, as well as domesticating them such as the Child Rights Act will address the prevalence of child marriage and encourage girl-child education.

“ Without strong…