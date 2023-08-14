FCT Nurses Week: Perm. Sec. Pledges Improved Welfare For Nurses

By Aderogba George

Dr Olusade Adesola, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has pledged improved welfare for nurses in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He made the pledge when he received members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) after a road walk tagged “Nurses walk for life” to mark the 2023 FCT Nurses Week in Abuja on Monday.

He said “FCT nurses are indeed our future; they have been serving us diligently; since I came to the FCT, nurses have not gone on strike even once.

“We promise to give you a bus to ease the association’s movement; we had made this promise before and it will be the first assignment that will be tabled before the new FCT Minister when he/she comes.

“I have just signed your hazard allowance last week, every expenditure has to be provided for in the budget, nurses are our future.

“The theme of this year’s nurse’s week “Our nurses, our future” is an assurance that…