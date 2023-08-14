FRSC Arrest 281,421 Road Traffic Offenders In 6 Months

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) arrested at least 281,421 traffic offenders nationwide between January and June.

Its spokesman, Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Bisi Kazeem, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday that those arrested committed 307,554 offences.

He listed the offences to include driving with worn-out or expired tyres, dangerous driving, use of phones while driving, over-speeding, route violation, overloading and failure to use seatbelt.

“The Corps arrested no fewer than 281,421 for committing 307,554 offences across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT,’’ he said.

ACM Kazeem also told NAN that the use of body cameras by FRSC’s operatives since 2021 had helped it to leverage on technology to improve its field operations.

The technology, he added, had also helped to curtail violations of traffic rules and regulations and had been effective during patrol and surveillance operations.

“The impact of the device on…