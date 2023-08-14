Fuel Subsidy: Association lauds Jigawa govt for empowering entrepreneurs, SMEs

Commendation

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Dutse, Aug. 14, 2023 (NAN) The Jigawa chapter of Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), has commended the state government for empowering 2,500 entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as part of its palliatives to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

NASSI’s Secretary in the state, Mr Danlami Haladu, gave the commendation in a statement in Dutse on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jigawa government, in its State Executive Council meeting on Aug. 10, approved several palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy among the people in the state, including Small- and Medium-Scale Business (SMEs) operators and entrepreneurs in the state.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Youths, Sports and Culture, Mr Sagir Musa, who briefed newsmen on the outcome of the…