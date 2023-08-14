Group Trains 67 Trauma-informed Classroom Care Teachers In IDP Camp

By Emmanuel Afonne

A social enterprise organisation, Illuminating Minds, said it trained 67 teachers in the Mangu IDP camp in Plateau State on trauma-informed classroom care.

Founder of the organisation, Dr Itari Turner, said in a statement on Saturday that the training tagged “A Teacher with a Difference”, was conducted in collaboration with its partners Shamiri Institute and Charis Healthcare & Community Support Initiative.

Turner stated that the training was carefully designed to help teachers better understand the signs and symptoms of trauma, and how to create a safe and supportive learning environment for children who have experienced trauma.

Turner said that the training was also essential for teachers in IDP camps as many of the children they teach have experienced significant trauma.

“Children who have experienced trauma often have difficulty learning.

“They may be withdrawn, aggressive, or have difficulty paying attention.

“By understanding the signs and…