Non-OPEC Oil Supply To Expand By 1.5mb/d In 2023 – OPEC

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) says, its Non-OPEC oil supply is expected to expand by 1.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2023.

This is a slight upward revision from the previous assessment of 1.4mb/d.

OPEC said this in its Monthly Oil Market Report for August obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN reports that Non-OPEC oil producers are crude oil producing nations outside of the OPEC group and shale oil producers.

Some of the top oil producing countries are non-OPEC nations and these include U.S. which is the number one producer as well as Canada and China.

The report said the main drivers of oil supply growth for 2023 were expected to be the U.S, Brazil, Norway, Kazakhstan Guyana and China, while the largest decline was expected from Russia.

It said there remained uncertainties associated with U.S shale oil output potential and unplanned maintenance in 2023.

According to the report, for 2024, non-OPEC oil…