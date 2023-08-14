We Receive Salaries Without Working, Beneficiaries Of Job Racketeering Tell Reps.

By Femi Ogunshola

Fourteen persons on Monday told the House of Representatives committee investigating job racketeering at the Federal Character Commission (FCC) that they had been receiving salaries from the Federal Government without job placements.

They said the salaries were paid on the platform of the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).

They also told the committee that they paid money to Mr Haruna Kolo, former FCC’s IPPIS Desk Officer and Chief of Protocol to the FCC Chairman, Mrs Farida Dankaka for the consideration.

One of them, Mr Gbadamosi Jalo, said Kolo took him to the IPPIS office and registered him on its portal and that he had been receiving salaries since then.

He said he had not been assigned to any government ministry, department or agency, though he received an appointment letter supposedly issued by the National Institute of Oceanography.

He said he paid some money to Kolo to get the consideration and that Kolo…