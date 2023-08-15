30yrs After Son’s Murder: Murtala Muhammed’s Family Advocates Victims’ Rights Legislation

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The family of the late former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed, has expressed profound discontent with the prosecution of murder trials in Nigeria, urging the National Assembly to enact legal framework for seamless prosecution.

The family expressed this in a statement on Tuesday in remembrance of their son and brother, Zackari Muhammed, a 27-year-old finance graduate of the University of Canterbury in Kent, who was shot dead in Abuja on Aug. 13, 1993.

Dr Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, a daughter of the late general, made the family’s position known at the 30th anniversary of Zakari Muhammed’s untimely death, held in Lagos at the weekend.

Muhammed-Oyebode said, “Precisely three decades ago, the life of our cherished brother was cut short. Even though the perpetrators were positively identified, all efforts to prosecute the case failed during the preliminary investigation and arraignment phase.”

Recalling the distressing circumstances…