Army Chief Harps On Efficient Data Management, Record Keeping

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has tasked officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army on efficient data management and record keeping to engender effective administration of the service.

Lagbaja made the call at the opening of the maiden Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary Data Management and Record Keeping Training Seminar on Monday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army) Maj.-Gen. Jimmy Akpor.

The COAS said the seminar with the theme: “Enhancing Professionalism in Data Management and Record Keeping System for Effective Administration of the Nigerian Army”, was one of the series of activities scheduled for the year in the Nigerian Army forecast of events.

He said the seminar was crucial to the army, being operated in a multi-dimensional environment, particularly in the cyber and media domains, while also being actively involved in several operations across the nation.

These circumstances,…