Cleric Unveils Foundation To Curtail Psychological Trauma, Mental Insanity

By Salisu Sani-Idris

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhajjadina Sani has unveiled a humanitarian foundation to assist people suffering from a psychological trauma, mental insanity and mysterious sickness in the country.

The cleric, while unveiling the foundation, on Monday in Abuja, said he was motivated by the desire to compliment government efforts in providing healthcare service to the poor and needy the country.

He said in the last 20 years, he had offered free medical services to the less privilege and assisted greatly in saving uncountable number of lives of destitute and even the rich people.

” We have achieved that successful using the instrumentality of Islamic Astronological stars knowledge, use of herbs, stones and other mythical strategies, depending on the case in question.”



Earlier, the Secretary and Legal Adviser of the foundation, Dr Mainasara Umar, said the founder of the foundation had constructed over 100 boreholes, 100 mosques and built over 50 orphages in Kano…