Community Pressure, People’s Expectations Fuel Corruption, Says ICPC Chair

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Chairman of ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, has attributed the rising level of corruption in public offices and the country as a whole to community pressure and expectations of people in office.

The Independent Corrupt Practice and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC) chairman said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a National Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms, and Behaviour Change in Nigeria

The event was organised by the ICPC in collaboration with the Anti- Corruption Academy of Nigeria supported by MacArthur Foundation.

Owasanoye, who expressed concern over the prevalence of corruption in the country across the ethnic and religious divides, explained that people expected officeholders to confer benefits from the office they were holding on members of the community regardless of whether such benefits were corrupt practices in themselves or they came from the proceeds of corruption

“The timing of this Policy Dialogue on Corruption, Social Norms and…