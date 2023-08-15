Contractor To Appeal Ruling Vacating Judgment Debt Against NSCDC

By Taiye Agbaje

A Contractor, Mr Christian Igbo, on Tuesday, said he will appeal a ruling by an FCT High Court, Abuja setting aside its June 22 judgment directing the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to pay over N29 million balance of the contract sum legitimately awarded and executed by him.

Igbo made this known through his lawyer, Pascal Obioha, shortly after Justice Edward Okpe vacated the judgment he earlier delivered against the NSCDC on the grounds that it was given without jurisidtcion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Okpe had, on June 22 in a judgment, ordered the NSCDC to pay Mr Igbo over N29 million balance of the contract sum following his execution of the projects awarded by the corps.

The judge also restrained the NSCDC, its Commander-General (C-G), Ahmed Audi; and others from further harassing the contractor over a completed contract.

But in a motion on notice marked: CV/2115/2023 filed by its Director of Legal Services, Umar…