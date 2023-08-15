DMO Records N312bn Subscription In August Bond Auction

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says it received a total subscription of N312.56 billion in its August, Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond auction.

The DMO made this known in a statement released through its official website on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DMO held the FGN bond auction on Monday, amidst monetary policy tightening and uncertainties.

Four instruments were offered to investors at the auction.

The instruments were 14.55 per cent April 2029 FGN bond; 14.70 per cent June 2033 FGN bond; 15.45 per cent June 2038 FGN bond and 15.70 per cent June 2053 FGN bond.

They were valued at N90 billion each, making a total offer of N360bn.

“In spite of current market conditions, the auction received a total subscription of ₦312.56 billion.

“Investors’ appetite for the 15.70 June 2053 (30-year bond) remained strong, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71 times.

“The amount allotted to successful bidders for the four…