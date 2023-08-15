Fuel Price: NOGASA Wants FG To Fix Bad Roads, Forex, Refineries Others

By Emmanuella Anokam

The Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has urged the Federal Government to fix bad roads and encourage private and modular refineries to enable affordable petroleum products.

NOGASA also called on the government to reduce Value Added Taxes on imported products, especially the Automotive Gasoline Oil (AGO), called diesel, to reduce cost of transporting petroleum products.

Mr Benneth Korie, President, NOGASA, while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja, said petroleum tankers spent days on the road while transporting products while flooding had ravaged many parts of the highways causing more delays.

Korie, while calling for quick intervention, said to facilitate mobility, he had expended N50 million in the rehabilitation of some sections of east west road to aid transportation of petroleum products.

He also emphasised that the AGO was important in building the nation’s economy, adding that the rising cost of the product would…