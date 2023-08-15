Governance Gap: Stakeholders Advocate Youth Involvement In Policy Processes

By Angela Atabo

Stakeholders have called for an accelerated inclusion of young people especially in policy review processes to bridge the gap between policy makers and youths.

They made the call at the National Youth Leadership Conference with the theme: “Amplifying Youth Voice and Forging Opportunities for Collaborative Policy Making”.

It was aimed at empowering the youths with the requisite leadership skills and promote their active participation in policy making.

This is against the backdrop that in spite of youths comprising of more than 60 per cent of Nigeria’s

population, they are often marginalised from decision making processes that directly impact them.

Thus, the one-day conference was organised by an NGO, International Alert, in collaboration with The Africa Youth Growth Foundation (AYGF) and The International Organisation for

Migration (IOM).

It was in the bid to amplify the voices of young people and bring the issues of their inclusiveness in governance to the…