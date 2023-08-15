Gwagwalada (FCT) Residents Decry Unhygienic Transportation Of Meat

By Uche Bibilari

Some residents of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT have decried the unhygienic means of transporting meat from abattoirs to the market.

Those who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday said the use of wheelbarrows, motorcycles and rickety vehicles to transport meat was worrisome and posed serious health challenges.

A civil servant, Mrs Oyindamola Adegbenga, decried the wheelbarrow mode as unhygienic and equally denounced the way meat is handled at the abattoir.

“I used to like meat, but after seeing the way they use wheelbarrows to transport meat and sometimes even carry the meat on their heads, I stopped buying from the meat stalls.

“I can only eat meat that I am sure about the way it was handled. Most times, we gather ourselves and buy a cow, kill it and share the meat. This way, I am comfortable eating such meat.

“I think whoever is in charge of abattoirs should educate the butchers on proper ways of meat handling,’’ she…