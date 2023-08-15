IPAC Declares Support To Policies, Programmes Of Tinubu’s Administration

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), on Tuesday in Abuja declared support to the policies and programmes of President Tinubu’s administration.

The National Chairman of IPAC, Mr Yabaji Sani, made this known while briefing newsmen when he led a delegation of members of the council on a courtesy visit to the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the removal of fuel subsidy and the issue of foreign exchange rate are hard decisions that were necessary.

According to him, the government realised N1.9 trillion in July from the removal of fuel subsidy.

“Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), being the umbrella body of all political parties, finds it necessary and important to visit the Vice President so that we can assure the government that we are on the same page.

“Like you all know, we are going through some difficult times. In everything you do, the beginning is always difficult. So we came here to show solidarity with…