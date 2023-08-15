Kaduna Govt, Google Train 5,000 Women In Tech

By Stellamaris Ashinze

The Kaduna State Government and Google on Tuesday announced a patnership to train 5,000 women and girls in data science, artificial intelligence and entrepreneurial application of digital technologies.

Google’s Director for West Africa, Olumide Balogun said in a statement that the partnership was a significant move towards promoting technology inclusivity.

Balogun said that this initiative was part of a broader skills development programme supported by Google.org. which aims to empower 20,000 more women and young people across Nigeria.

He said that the women and girls would be empowered with 21st century skills, positioning the trainees for opportunities in the digital and creative industries.

According to him, the future of technology in Nigeria hinges on tapping into the potential of every individual, irrespective of gender.

Balogun said: ‘’Our collaboration with the Kaduna State Government is a testament to our unwavering belief in the…